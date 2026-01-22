Today, Thursday, January 22, brings a mix of overcast skies and drizzle, with patchy rain popping up through midday. Temperatures hover near 9°C and drop to about 2°C after dark. The atmosphere feels gloomy, but some clearer spells may appear before night falls. Light breezes maintain a cool feel throughout the day.
Tomorrow looks like a washout, with heavy downpours dominating most of the day. Temperatures near 6°C keep it chilly, and persistent rain sticks around into the evening. Occasional thunder might rumble overhead, making for a lively day but ensuring widespread wet conditions.
Saturday continues the rainy trend, with steady showers rolling in. Temperatures hover about 7°C during daylight, creating a damp environment under cloudy skies. Periods of heavier rain could surface, so expect little break from the drizzle until nightfall. Conditions remain breezy, though a few brighter intervals might occur.
Sunday brings a slight dip in warmth, with temperatures near 5°C and occasional light rain. Certain spots may see sleet mixing in, but skies could turn partially clear by afternoon. Despite a chance of calmer spells, lingering showers remain in the picture, keeping conditions generally cool and unsettled.
Monday ushers in moderate rain, with temperatures about 10°C during peak hours. Early morning starts chilly, but the mercury rises steadily, bringing a wetter spell by late afternoon. Evening remains showery, though a brief break may emerge. This forecast covers areas near Okehampton and promises typical wet weather for the region. Gusts may pick up in the evening, adding chill.
