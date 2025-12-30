Today, Tuesday, December 30, sets in with cloudy skies over Okehampton, bringing only a gentle breeze. Temperatures near 5°C keep things cool, while nights drop about -1°C. There’s no sign of rain or snow, so conditions remain fairly stable. A break in the clouds may appear after sunset.
Tomorrow turns bright as sunshine dominates much of the day. Afternoon readings hover about 4°C, dipping near -2°C by late evening. Winds stay light, keeping the air calm without any rain or snow expected. Skies should maintain a clear outlook, offering an ideal chance to soak in the sunshine.
The next day ushers in patchy rain through midday, with occasional drizzle interrupting otherwise mild conditions. Highs rest about 6°C and lows hover near -1°C, accompanied by a slight breeze. Some freezing spots could materialise early on, but heavier downpours seem unlikely, leaving much of the afternoon relatively dry.
Friday might feel more unsettled, with rain developing by midday and a late flurry of heavy snow possible. Daytime figures approach about 4°C, slipping near -3°C overnight. Winds could pick up slightly, raising the chill factor. Patches of cloud linger, but any significant freeze is likely short-lived as conditions shift.
This weekend remains cold on Saturday, featuring light freezing rain in the early morning and a possible dusting of snow. Temperatures reach about 2°C before dropping near -4°C after dark, keeping things frosty. While skies may clear briefly, the air stays brisk. Expect a wintry feel overall, with unsettled weather still on the horizon.
This article was automatically generated
