Today in Okehampton, the local forecast indicates a misty start with occasional patchy rain, keeping weather conditions damp. Temperatures near 8°C may continue under cloudy skies, with some light rain lingering into the evening. Occasional drizzle is likely as the day unfolds. Visibility may improve in the afternoon.
This weekend feels wetter thanks to drizzle and patchy rain. Temperatures about 7°C could team with moderate gusts, creating a cool feel all day. Cloud cover remains heavy, ensuring the weather forecast stays gloomy. Brief breaks may pop up, but rain seems to dominate. Expect damp surfaces and minimal brightness at times.
Monday, January 19 brings another round of patchy rain, interspersed with pockets of mist that reduce visibility. Maximums near 9°C help keep conditions slightly milder, with gentler breezes than earlier in the week. Overcast skies remain prominent, hinting at occasional drizzle throughout midday. Frequent cloud can block any sunshine attempts.
Tuesday offers a cloud-filled scene with minimal drizzle. Temperatures near 8°C should hold steady, maintaining cool weather conditions. Sunshine might struggle to appear, leaving much of the day subdued under grey horizons. Rainfall is less likely, yet a hint of dampness may linger. Those hoping for brighter spells might be disappointed.
Wednesday looks colder, with maximums about 4°C under generally cloudy skies. Conditions could remain dry, though any lingering mist might appear early on. A chill in the air grows by nightfall, creating a crisp environment. The local forecast suggests minimal rain chances, offering a break from recent damp spells.
This article was automatically generated
