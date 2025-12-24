Today is Wednesday, December 24, with overcast skies and a few brighter patches appearing later. Temperatures reach close to 4°C during the day and dip to about 1°C overnight. Rain remains unlikely, so conditions stay dry. Some sunshine may break through in the afternoon before clearer skies settle in.
Tomorrow sees crisp sunshine from the early hours, although the day starts near -1°C. A frosty start is likely, but the afternoon warms to about 3°C, with barely any cloud cover. Dry air persists, leaving skies mainly clear into the evening. Conditions remain calm throughout, keeping any rain or snow at bay.
Friday holds onto that chilly yet bright weather pattern, peaking at near 3°C under continued sunshine. Early morning frost might linger, but no rain clouds hover overhead, ensuring a crisp day. Light winds maintain a still atmosphere, and the evening stays cold without significant changes, allowing for another stable night.
Saturday brings slightly milder conditions, climbing to close to 5°C later in the day. Sunshine dominates most hours, though a gentle breeze flows by mid-afternoon. Minor cloud cover sneaks in by dusk, but no rain arrives. Evenings remain cool, prolonging these settled conditions overnight. Skies stay fairly bright, providing calm weather through twilight.
Sunday turns partly cloudy with temperatures close to 4°C. Mist might arise at dawn, but skies remain mostly dry once it lifts. Forecasts suggest stable conditions around Okehampton too, with no sign of rainfall. Gentle breezes prevail, and the day concludes quietly under a tranquil winter sky. Patchy fog could appear after dark, though conditions stay settled.
