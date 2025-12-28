Today, Sunday, December 28 feels calm and mostly cloudy, with maximum temperatures about 5°C and lows near 0°C by nightfall. The sky remains dry, so no rain is expected during these hours. Mild breezes might appear, but conditions remain stable for a cool, clouded day.
Tomorrow looks overcast, with highs near 4°C and light winds. No significant rain is anticipated, though skies could appear dull for much of the day. Overnight temperatures hover close to 0°C, keeping the evening chilly yet settled under persistent cloud cover and minimal breeze activity.
The next day remains partly cloudy, with daytime temperatures about 4°C and sunshine shining through at times. Conditions stay dry, keeping rain possibilities low. Towards nightfall, values slip near -2°C, hinting at a frosty evening under mostly clear skies. Breezes pick up slightly, though not enough to disrupt calm conditions.
Midweek maintains a bright outlook, with maximum values near 4°C and minimal wind. Skies stay mostly clear throughout daylight hours, offering crisp air and stable weather. After sunset, temperatures settle around -1°C, creating chilly conditions under starry skies. No rainfall is forecast, ensuring a serene transition into the late evening.
Heading into Thursday, maximum temperatures linger about 4°C under overcast skies, with possible light rain in the afternoon. Cloud cover dominates with minimal breezes, but any showers remain short-lived. Overnight sees values dropping close to -1°C, hinting at a cold conclusion to the day. Conditions stay relatively calm as the week continues, keeping weather moderate and consistent for early January in Okehampton.
