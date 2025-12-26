Today is Friday, December 26 with partly cloudy spells and bright sunshine in many spots. Temperatures near 3°C offer a chilly start, though conditions should stay dry. Skies might clear as evening approaches, leading to overnight lows about -2°C. In Okehampton, weather remains calm with minimal breeze.
Tomorrow appears partly cloudy again, featuring daytime highs about 5°C. A few drops of rain are possible by late evening, but most hours promise brighter skies. Mornings stay crisp, and afternoon conditions remain mild enough for a comfortable forecast overall. Local weather watchers may note a gentle breeze that keeps the air fresh.
This weekend on Sunday includes clouds for much of the day, keeping temperatures near 4°C. Overcast skies could linger, bringing limited sunshine overall. Rain seems unlikely, so conditions stay relatively dry. Evening air cools slightly, with lows about 2°C, though no major changes are expected overnight. Local forecast indicators suggest that grey coverage might remain stable.
On Monday, some early fog might appear, but clearer skies develop by midday. Temperatures near 4°C create a cool environment, and freezing fog could occur in the morning. Sunshine returns for the afternoon, and evening looks brisk with lows about -1°C. Dry conditions dominate overall.
On Tuesday, a mix of sun and patchy cloud remains likely, with daytime highs near 4°C. Mist could form early, though brighter spells linger through midday. No significant rainfall is predicted, and the evening sees temperatures about -1°C. Generally calm weather persists, concluding this period on a settled note.
