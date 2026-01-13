This weekend arrives with patchy rain, highs near 8°C, and about 3°C overnight. Cloudy conditions dominate, though the chance for drizzle remains low after midday. Some brief clearing is possible, but misty pockets aren’t out of the question, contributing to a generally subdued atmosphere heading into the later hours. The rest of the week looks similarly changeable, featuring periodic damp spells interspersed with drier periods. Although heavier downpours seem less likely, intermittent rain cannot be ruled out as conditions shift day to day. Winds remain light, maintaining calmer conditions through the period.