Today, Tuesday, January 13, local weather updates indicate moderate rain from dawn until evening, with temperatures near 9°C and dipping to about 2°C overnight across Okehampton. Occasional cloud cover continues, blending with periods of mist in the afternoon before clearer skies develop late.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain nearby, with maximum figures close to 5°C and about 0°C after dark. Cloudier stretches shorten any sunny breaks, but drizzle might appear in the late hours. The day remains chilly, adding to the region’s ongoing damp conditions.
The next day brings more moderate rain, with a top reading near 7°C and about 4°C by night. Drizzle holds on well into the afternoon, accompanied by grey skies and periods of light cloud. Soggy conditions persist across the region from morning through evening.
The following day sees patchy rain, with highs near 8°C and lows roughly 2°C. Some sunny intervals may peek through, but drizzle is expected by afternoon. Mist might roll in late, combining with cool breezes to keep the evening feeling crisp.
This weekend arrives with patchy rain, highs near 8°C, and about 3°C overnight. Cloudy conditions dominate, though the chance for drizzle remains low after midday. Some brief clearing is possible, but misty pockets aren’t out of the question, contributing to a generally subdued atmosphere heading into the later hours. The rest of the week looks similarly changeable, featuring periodic damp spells interspersed with drier periods. Although heavier downpours seem less likely, intermittent rain cannot be ruled out as conditions shift day to day. Winds remain light, maintaining calmer conditions through the period.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.