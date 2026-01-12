Today in Okehampton, patchy rain dominates with a chance of light showers. Temperatures near 10°C are expected by midday, falling to about 7°C overnight. Occasional brighter spells might peek through the clouds, but wet conditions stay prevalent. Breezes remain moderate, adding a chill under damp skies. Lingering moisture remains likely.
Tomorrow appears wetter with moderate rain on and off through the day. Temperatures near 9°C could dominate midday, dropping to close to 1°C later. Brief breaks in cloud cover might occur, though persistent showers could keep everything soggy. Winds calm slightly, leaving the air cool and damp. Extra dampness lingers.
Wednesday, January 14 sees steady rain, with heaviest bursts likely midday. Temperatures about 6°C are anticipated, while lows near 0°C may bring a chill after dark. The day remains gloomy, and brisk breezes intensify the damp feeling. Cloud cover barely breaks, creating a grey backdrop for most hours. More showers.
Thursday brings a deluge at times, with heavy rain drenching streets for much of the afternoon. Temperatures about 7°C hold steady, dropping to near 3°C overnight. Skies stay overcast, although fleeting lulls may occur between downpours. Blustery winds whip through, making conditions feel colder under continuous rainfall. Damp roads persist.
Friday looks mixed, with patchy rain merging into drier spells by late afternoon. Temperatures close to 7°C might peak around midday, sliding toward about 2°C in the evening. Occasional drizzle could appear, but intervals of cloud cover dominate. Gentle breezes linger, and possible bursts of rain may bring brief sogginess.
This article was automatically generated
