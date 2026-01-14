Today (Wednesday, January 14) in Okehampton stays mostly overcast, with patchy rain showing up through the afternoon. Skies begin clear early on, then clouds move in and light drizzle could appear by late afternoon. Temperatures rest near 6°C, making it a cool day with occasional damp spells. Expect gentle conditions.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain through midday, shifting to misty skies by evening. Conditions remain murky, with patches of light drizzle sneaking in. Temperatures hover about 6°C, which keeps things on the cooler side. A few breaks might emerge, but heavier showers dominate much of the forecast period for the day.
Friday draws patchy rain close to midday, accompanied by occasional mist in the early hours. Temperatures sit near 8°C, suggesting slightly milder conditions. Clouds linger through much of the afternoon, though light drizzle could develop sporadically. Skies remain grey, but rainfall volumes appear less intense than earlier in the week.
Saturday brings overcast skies from morning onward, with patchy rain potentially popping up around midday. Temperatures hover about 8°C, offering mild air despite lingering cloud. Morning mist could clear, but sunshine stays elusive. Drizzle remains possible, yet drier spells might break through briefly. Overall, conditions lean towards a damp trend.
This weekend on Sunday features mostly grey skies with patchy rain and drizzle possible late afternoon. Temperatures remain near 5°C, making it chillier than earlier days. Morning fog lingers before giving way to cloudy conditions, though heavy downpours look unlikely. Expect limited brightness, with occasional dampness popping up through evening.
This article was automatically generated
