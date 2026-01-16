Today, Friday, January 16, in Okehampton features patchy rain popping up now and then. Temperatures linger about 8°C, with occasional mist showing up in the early hours. Sunny intervals could break through at times, yet clouds keep the weather mixed. This local forecast indicates a blend of damp spells and fleeting brightness.
Tomorrow should remain mostly cloudy, with a decent chance of rain around midday. Temperatures hold near 8°C, creating mild conditions for local weather followers. A few breaks in the clouds might develop later, though persistent mist could linger in some spots. An overall overcast feel is likely through much of the day.
This weekend, Sunday in particular, looks cooler with patchy rain cropping up. Temperatures hover about 7°C, and drizzle might appear off and on throughout the day. Clouds dominate overhead, limiting sun to short bursts if they manage to break through. Overall, expect a damp scene that underscores typical winter weather in the region.
On Monday, more mist and intermittent rain could extend into the evening hours. Temperatures peak near 9°C, suggesting milder air. Although overcast skies prevail, short-lived pockets of dryness might sneak in here and there. This forecast points to a moderate start for the week, keeping conditions unsettled enough to watch closely.
By Tuesday, skies appear calmer, with predominantly cloudy weather and limited drizzle. Temperatures rest about 8°C, offering a modest feel. Though occasional grey patches persist, the overall outlook suggests fewer showers ahead. A light breeze may appear, but conditions remain relatively stable.
This article was automatically generated
