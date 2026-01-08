Today, Thursday, January 8, brings heavy rain throughout daylight hours, with downpours likely into the evening. Temperatures about 10°C and lows near 2°C keep things feeling chilly. Occasional breaks in the cloud might sneak through, but soggy conditions dominate overall. In Okehampton, local weather patterns stay consistent with this damp trend.
Tomorrow sees another day of unsettled weather, including patchy rain and even some sleet early on. Temperatures near 5°C lend a crisp atmosphere. Showers may ease at times, though cloudy skies remain likely, keeping sunshine at a minimum for much of the day.
Saturday delivers brighter moments along with occasional patchy rain, especially early on. Temperatures about 6°C warm slightly by midday but may dip close to 0°C overnight, raising a slight chance of wintry showers in some spots. Increasing dryness later could bring glimpses of sun, offering a welcome break from earlier gloom.
Sunday appears wetter again, with moderate rain settling in for much of the daytime. Temperatures near 9°C make conditions feel milder than recent days. Damp weather is expected to persist, though brief intervals of lighter drizzles could occur. Heavier bursts may move through quickly, keeping overall conditions fairly moist.
Monday continues the rainy pattern, with moderate rain likely during morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures about 10°C ensure a mild start, and pockets of mist may develop in the evening. Occasional breaks in the rain might arise, but the overall outlook remains wet as the week progresses further. Cooler nights remain possible briefly in some areas.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.