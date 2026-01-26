Today, Monday, January 26, looks pretty wet with heavy rain dominating the local climate. Persistent downpours linger through the day, so expect soggy conditions near Okehampton as well. Temperatures about 9°C keep things chilly. Cloud cover remains thick, reducing any chance of sunshine. This weather forecast signals a drizzly start.
Tomorrow brings another wet spell, featuring moderate rain and lively gusts. Occasional breaks in the cloud might appear, but showers remain likely. Temperatures about 10°C feel milder, though the breeze makes it brisk. Patchy drizzle could linger later, keeping conditions moist and adding more unsettled vibes to the overall forecast.
Wednesday continues the unsettled trend, offering patchy rain alongside occasional brighter spells. Temperatures near 8°C keep the air cool, though lighter winds may bring a calmer feel. Cloudy conditions dominate much of the day, with drizzle possible in some areas. Any late-day clearing is short-lived, maintaining a damp overall outlook.
Thursday appears cooler as patchy rain persists, with top temperatures about 6°C. Intermittent drizzle makes for another grey day, though heavier downpours could develop in spots. Clouds remain thick, limiting sunshine opportunities. Winds might strengthen slightly, adding a raw edge. Damp conditions follow into late evening, prolonging this showery pattern.
Friday sees moderate rain and a milder feel, with top temperatures near 9°C. Showers dominate the afternoon, occasionally easing to light drizzle. Skies remain mostly cloudy, limiting any sunshine. Winds stay moderate, avoiding any intense gusts. This weather forecast ends the stretch on a damp note, continuing the unsettled atmosphere.
