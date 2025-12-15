Today, Monday, December 15, in Okehampton brings heavy rain and gusty spells, offering soggy local weather conditions. Skies remain grey from dawn to dusk as showers persist. Temperatures near 10°C might drop to about 8°C by evening. This damp pattern keeps everything soaked throughout the day.
Tomorrow sees patchy morning rain followed by a calmer afternoon under partial cloud. Temperatures about 8°C feel cool after a chilly low near 2°C overnight. Light drizzle remains possible, but a few brighter spells should break through, bringing a brief respite before evening clouds gather again.
Wednesday appears mostly dry early on, though cloud cover might linger. Temperatures near 9°C offer mild midday conditions, rebounding from about 2°C. Rain chances build by late afternoon, paving the way for scattered showers into the night. Occasional breaks in cloud could still let a glimpse of sunshine peek through.
Thursday looks unsettled and blustery, with gusty winds and spells of heavy rain. Temperatures about 11°C pair with breezy air, maintaining a moist feel. Showers might subside briefly mid-afternoon, but downpours are set to return promptly. The evening brings persistent rain, leaving the region in a damp state overnight.
Friday feels cooler, with daytime readings near 7°C after dipping to about 2°C. Early sunshine may greet the morning, although patchy rain threatens by midday. Dry intervals could emerge later, yet occasional drizzle is still likely. Gusts might pick up, keeping conditions breezy as night falls on this mixed day. Unsettled weather persists into the weekend, keeping conditions variable.
This article was automatically generated
