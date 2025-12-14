Today, Sunday, December 14, patchy rain is expected with skies staying mostly cloudy. Temperatures near 7°C early on will climb to about 11°C. Breezy conditions may persist, but there should be brief dry spells during the afternoon. Some drizzle could linger into the evening, although heavier bursts look limited.
Tomorrow looks wetter, with heavy rain dominating much of the day. Temperatures hover near 10°C, while steady showers could be intense at times. Grey skies remain overhead, making the overall forecast quite soggy. Rainfall accumulations may be significant, so extended periods of downpours are probable.
Tuesday sees patchy drizzle alongside cooler temperatures about 8°C. Mornings might start closer to about 3°C, which could bring a chilly feel. Light winds prevail, and occasional breaks in the cloud could brighten up brief moments. Any rainfall should remain light and intermittent.
Wednesday may begin crisp near 2°C, rising to roughly 9°C later. Overcast skies and a chance of drizzle linger, though heavier downpours seem less likely. Conditions in Okehampton reflect this general outlook for the region. Evening hours could see patchy clouds and calmer breezes.
Thursday holds moderate rain with a breezy push. Temperatures near 10°C could drop to about 7°C overnight. The chance of showers remains high, ensuring another damp day to round out the week. Intervals of steady rainfall may arrive by midday, potentially becoming gusty in exposed spots. Cloud cover remains fairly widespread, limiting sunshine. Later in the evening, lighter drizzle is possible, though calmer periods might briefly surface before midnight.
This article was automatically generated
