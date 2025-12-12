Today, Friday, December 12, delivers patchy rain in Okehampton with cloudy spells dominating much of the day. Temperatures near 9°C promise a mild feel, though a brisk breeze could add a slight chill. Occasional showers are likely, so expect damp weather conditions to persist, keeping the local climate fairly wet.
Tomorrow, Saturday looks bright with plenty of sunshine throughout most hours. Temperatures about 8°C ensure a cool atmosphere, while skies stay mostly clear and rain remains unlikely. Gentle breezes contribute to a pleasant outlook, offering a welcome change from recently wet conditions that dominated the local forecast all week long.
Sunday features mostly cloudy skies with minimal drizzle expected later in the day. Temperatures near 10°C provide a slightly warmer vibe, though mild gusts could accompany the occasional grey spell. The weather forecast suggests only brief dampness, so sunshine may still sneak through the clouds, creating a quite varied climate.
Monday brings patchy rain back into play, with highs about 11°C ensuring a milder outlook. Showers could be frequent, but clearer spells might break up the damp conditions. Although clouds remain dominant, local weather updates indicate periods of relief between bursts of rain, keeping the day somewhat unpredictable yet interesting.
Tuesday sees cooler conditions settling in, with temperatures about 8°C and cold mornings near 3°C. Light rain is possible during early hours, but clearer skies could surface by afternoon. Clouds linger on and off, shaping a mixed forecast for the rest of the day, rounding off a stretch of weather.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.