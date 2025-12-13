Today in Okehampton brings sunny skies and dry weather. Early hours remain chilly with temperatures near 4°C, while midday sees them about 9°C. No rain is expected, and light winds keep conditions comfortable. Clear spells stay throughout, offering bright winter sunshine. Confidence is high for a pleasant forecast.
Tomorrow starts cloudy and could bring brief rain later on. Morning conditions hover near 7°C, and by afternoon, temperatures climb to about 10°C. Skies stay mostly grey, with the chance of drizzle increasing into the evening. Wind picks up slightly, but there’s nothing too gusty expected. Expect mild conditions despite the overcast.
Conditions stay wet on Monday, December 15, with consistent rain throughout. Early temperatures near 8°C creep up to about 11°C, and drizzle turns heavier by midday. Conditions remain damp, but winds don’t get too strong. Persistent showers are likely with no extended breaks in rainfall. Downpours dominate much of daytime.
Overcast skies linger on Tuesday, with no rain expected. Early hours hover near 3°C, edging towards about 8°C by afternoon. Light winds keep conditions manageable, while cloud cover remains thick. Hints of sunshine may appear briefly, but grey skies will dominate overall. It’s generally calm. No clear breaks are forecast.
Patchy rain and cool air move in on Wednesday. Morning temperatures sit near 2°C, rising to about 9°C later. Occasional downpours appear likely in the afternoon, with drizzle turning moderate in places. Gusts may pick up at times, adding a breezy feel. Cloudy skies persist, rounding off a wet midweek.
