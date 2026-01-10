In Okehampton, today (Saturday, January 10) starts with patchy rain and misty conditions before sunnier spells move in by late morning. Temperatures near 6°C keep the air cool, with lows about 1°C. Drizzle may return in the afternoon, so expect a mix of clouds and brief clear periods.
Tomorrow brings rainier moments in the morning followed by heavier showers later. Temperatures about 11°C mean a milder feel, with breezes picking up strength. Clouds dominate much of the day, but occasional drizzle could ease briefly, bringing fleeting breaks of clearer sky late on. Light rain remains likely throughout.
Monday sees a mix of clouds and showers, with top temperatures near 11°C. Early drizzle might linger, but bursts of dry weather appear. The afternoon is expected to stay damp, while the thermostat hovers about 6°C overnight. Gentle breezes could occasionally strengthen, carrying sporadic raindrops across local areas.
Tuesday looks wet from before dawn, with moderate rain continuing. Temperatures near 10°C bring a cool feel, dropping to about 7°C after sunset. Showers may ease slightly by midday, though heavier bursts remain possible. Breezes could become gusty, sweeping moisture across roads and keeping damp conditions firmly in place.
Wednesday continues the unsettled pattern, offering patchy rain and occasional drizzle. Temperatures near 10°C persist, with night-time readings about 6°C. Some fog may form early, but scattered showers still dominate. Clouds linger for most of the day, creating a haze that occasionally breaks for a hint of brightness above. Light winds keep conditions calmer than earlier.
This article was automatically generated
