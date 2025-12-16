Today (Tuesday, December 16) in Okehampton brings patchy rain early on, with overcast skies dominating much of the day. Light showers may pop up, but conditions should gradually turn drier towards evening. Temperatures peak near 8°C, dipping to about 3°C by nighttime, creating a cool, damp atmosphere.
Tomorrow is expected to see moderate rain becoming heavier during the late afternoon. Winds might pick up, giving a blustery feel throughout the day. Temperatures reach about 9°C, with early lows near 2°C. Rainfall could be significant, so wet weather conditions are likely from morning until night.
Thursday looks similarly unsettled, bringing frequent rain and cloudy skies. Showers should persist at intervals, with only brief chances of drier spells. Temperatures hover near 9°C, while overnight values settle about 5°C. Persistent dampness continues, maintaining a grey and rainy outlook, but conditions may lighten briefly in the afternoon.
Friday is anticipated to feature patchy rain nearby and some sunshine breaking through. Light showers remain possible, though long dry periods could make things feel more comfortable. Temperatures near 8°C will contrast with slightly cooler nights about 3°C. Occasional clouds drift in, keeping the day a mix of clear and overcast.
This weekend extends the unsettled pattern, bringing moderate rain and moments of mist. Conditions remain damp, with heavier downpours possible at times. Temperatures reach about 8°C, keeping the air cool and somewhat breezy. Nights may drop near 5°C, so expect a generally wet spell that could include on-and-off drizzle well into Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.