Today in Okehampton, Saturday, January 3, sees light snow showers dominating the forecast, with a high chance of continued flurries later, and a crisp breeze adding to the chill. Early flakes may linger, but occasional breaks might bring brief sunshine. Temperatures hover about 3°C, setting a crisp tone and a wintry feel.
Tomorrow continues the snowy trend, with light showers likely in the morning and a moderate possibility of further flurries in the evening. Brighter spells could appear around midday, shifting conditions slightly. Skies vary, but the forecast stays cold, with temperatures near 2°C. Residual snow lingers, keeping landscapes frosty.
Monday sees moderate or heavy snow showers at intervals, reinforcing the wintry scene across the region. Conditions stay chilly, and any lull in snowfall quickly ends with fresh flurries drifting in. Forecasts put temperatures about 2°C, ensuring a brisk feel. Grey skies might persist, though a brief bright spell is possible.
Tuesday delivers heavy snow for most daylight hours, combining with patchy mist by late afternoon and evening. The air remains cold, with temperatures near 2°C creating a pronounced winter feel. Snow intensity may shift, but conditions stay icy throughout. Dense clouds persist, sustaining flurries and keeping the atmosphere brisk.
Wednesday brings freezing fog, restricting visibility and preserving a truly frosty ambience well into the day. Temperatures hold about 2°C, extending the ongoing chill. Conditions remain muted, though any break in the fog could reveal hazy daylight for a short while. Snow coverage recedes in many spots, leaving a faint dusting.
This article was automatically generated
