Today in Okehampton brings partly cloudy skies and a gentle breeze. Temperatures sit close to 5°C in the afternoon. Morning lows fell near -1°C, and dryness prevails, but no rain or snow awaits. The day remains crisp yet peaceful as sunshine plays hide-and-seek behind passing clouds. Overall, weather remains stable.
Tomorrow features extended cloud cover, with no downpours expected. Temperatures hover about 4°C by midday, following overnight lows near 2°C. Skies stay grey, but the chance of rainfall is minimal. Winds stay moderate, leaving conditions fairly calm. The late afternoon looks dull, although the air stays dry. Visibility remains modest.
Monday, December 29 presents a mix of partial sun and scattered cloud. Morning starts near 1°C, climbing to about 4°C. Conditions feel brisk, but significant rain seems unlikely. Afternoon hours show patchy cloud formations, occasionally revealing brief sunshine. Evening stays quiet, with no storms on the horizon. Weather stays calm.
An overcast sets in on Tuesday, from dawn until dusk. Early temperatures hover near 0°C, edging up to roughly 5°C by midday. Brief mist may appear, yet heavy showers remain absent. Sunshine struggles to break through, leaving the day subdued. Evening cools slightly, keeping the night free of any rain.
Early dry spells show up Wednesday before patchy rain arrives. Afternoon temperatures sit close to 6°C, feeling less chilly. Brief sunshine could peek through, though light rain still lurks. Late day sees intermittent drizzle, creating a damp mood. Gusts remain mild, ensuring conditions never turn too blustery. Weather remains unsettled.
This article was automatically generated
