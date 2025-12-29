Today starts misty with lingering low cloud but remains dry overall. Expect daytime temperatures near 4°C, dipping to about 0°C overnight. Winds stay moderate, allowing for a mild breeze. Skies could remain mostly grey, creating a subdued atmosphere through the afternoon and early evening. Visibility might improve briefly around midday.
Tomorrow brings a mix of cloud and clear spells, staying quiet on the rain front. Daytime peaks near 4°C with overnight lows about -2°C, so dress warmly. Light breezes should keep conditions manageable. A hint of sunshine is possible in the late afternoon, offering a pleasant lift. Cloud cover lingers.
Wednesday, December 31 brings a crisp, sunny forecast to Okehampton. Daylight hours remain bright, with temperatures near 4°C and lows about -2°C at night. Winds stay light, keeping conditions calm for most of the day. Skies should remain clear, promising plenty of sunshine and a cheery atmosphere. Bask in warmth.
Thursday could bring patchy rain and overcast skies through the morning, with odds of showers fairly high. Daytime readings hover near 5°C and drop to about -2°C by evening. Winds blow at a moderate pace, creating a cool feel. Periods of drizzle are possible before conditions ease later on slightly.
This weekend remains partly cloudy, with occasional light freezing rain in the evening. Temperatures near 4°C during the day, easing to about 1°C later on. Breezes stay gentle, and any drizzle should be brief. Expect fleeting bursts of sunshine through lunch hour before the sky turns cloudy. Brief rain possible.
This article was automatically generated
