Today is Wednesday, January 21, bringing moderate rain and brisk winds that linger throughout the afternoon. Skies stay grey, and temperatures reach near 10°C with lows dipping about 4°C by nighttime. Okehampton may see bursts of drizzle now and then, keeping local weather conditions damp and unsettled.
Tomorrow remains showery, with patchy rain lingering through midday. Temperatures climb close to 8°C, sliding to near 3°C after sunset. Mist and occasional drizzle make the weather forecast somewhat murky, although brief dry spells could emerge later on. Breezes continue, adding a chill to the day.
Friday looks damp again, with moderate rain expected in the morning hours. Temperatures hover near 7°C, falling to about 1°C overnight. Rain showers might ease as the afternoon progresses, giving way to lighter winds and occasional cloud breaks. Conditions stay cool, keeping any sunshine on the brief side.
Saturday brings patchy rain for much of the day, with overcast skies persisting. Maximum temperatures reach about 6°C, while evening dips to near 3°C keep it chilly. Occasional drizzle interrupts any clearer moments. Winds remain noticeable but less intense, though the local weather forecast stays slightly soggy under thick cloud cover.
Sunday stays chilly with limited breaks in the clouds. Temperatures rise close to 3°C, and overnight lows settle about 1°C. A chance of light drizzle continues, but heavier downpours seem unlikely. Conditions remain overcast, limiting sunshine. The day feels calm, bringing a subdued end to this week’s weather forecast. Drizzle tapers off late evening, although skies remain murky.
This article was automatically generated
