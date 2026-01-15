Today, Thursday, January 15, brings moderate rain and occasional drizzle through the morning. Fog may appear at dawn, and mist could linger into midday. Temperatures about 6°C will likely keep things cool, so expect heavy clouds and a damp feel throughout the day in Okehampton. Winds stay gentle early on.
Tomorrow looks brighter with patchy rain in the afternoon. Temperatures near 8°C should bring a mild feel, though clouds might roll in late. Occasional drizzle could appear, but longer dry spells are possible too. Skies remain mostly cloudy into evening, keeping the weather quiet and relatively calm. Showers may persist.
A cloudy spell is likely on Saturday, with temperatures about 8°C and a small chance of drizzle. The morning might be misty, but partial clearing is possible later. Conditions remain mild for this weekend, ensuring an overcast vibe. Showers may develop in the afternoon, keeping it damp. Breezes stay gentle.
Another mild outlook arrives on Sunday, with patchy rain during morning hours. Expect temperatures near 7°C and a fair amount of cloud cover. Drizzle could continue into midday, though some breaks may occur. Evening conditions remain grey, keeping a calm vibe into the later hours. Winds pick up slightly.
Early fog might linger on Monday, with temperatures about 9°C bringing a slightly warmer trend. Skies stay cloudy, and drizzle remains possible in some spots. Rain chances grow later, but heavier downpours seem unlikely. Mist could settle after dusk, shaping a cool evening under persistent grey. Winds stay gently steady.
This article was automatically generated
