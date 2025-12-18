Today, Thursday, December 18, in Okehampton offers wet weather from morning onwards, with moderate rain dominating most of the day. Drizzly periods may clear briefly, but conditions remain damp overall. Temperatures near 10°C keep it relatively mild, dipping about 6°C after dark as skies stay mostly cloudy. Occasional breaks in the cloud cover might appear, yet drizzle remains the main feature.
Tomorrow should start drier, though patchy rain might return around midday. A high near 8°C and lows about 4°C create a cooler but manageable forecast under partly cloudy skies. Cloudier spells prevail later, ensuring any sunny intervals are short-lived.
Expect another wet spell when the weekend arrives, as moderate rain moves in Saturday. Daytime temperatures near 8°C keep things mild, while occasional showers linger into the evening hours. Gusts could strengthen briefly, but the downpours stay somewhat lighter towards nightfall.
A similar pattern continues as Sunday brings further moderate rainfall, maintaining a soggy forecast. Conditions stay cool with highs about 8°C, and the damp air persists throughout much of the day. Short lulls between showers might give a brief break from the grey skies. Still, everything remains quite damp as breezes keep conditions fresh.
Clearer moments finally emerge by Monday, featuring partly cloudy conditions and chances of drizzle. Temperatures near 8°C feel more comfortable, while lows about 3°C introduce a crisp note to the forecast. Skies gradually brighten, offering slightly sunnier spells through the day. Evening hours look calmer, with fewer clouds drifting across and cooler breezes at dusk.
