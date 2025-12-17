Today, Wednesday, December 17, brings moderate rain to Okehampton with persistent showers likely through the day. Winds pick up gradually, and temperatures near 10°C might dip to about 2°C overnight. Light drizzle could appear from time to time, so expect grey skies well into the evening. This weather forecast signals soggy conditions for the region.
Tomorrow could see heavier downpours, with temperatures near 11°C and a low about 6°C. Rainfall remains significant throughout the morning and afternoon, accompanied by stronger winds and cloudy skies. Occasional breaks are possible later, but wet conditions dominate much of the day.
A patchy outlook arrives Friday, as showers threaten but remain less intense than before. Temperatures about 8°C could drop near 4°C overnight under partly cloudy skies. Brief sunny intervals may appear around midday, though a sprinkle of rain cannot be ruled out. Conditions look calmer overall.
This weekend starts with moderate rain on Saturday, delivering consistent showers and breezy gusts. Temperatures reach about 9°C and could fall near 5°C by nightfall. Light drizzle and fog might persist at times, keeping the afternoon grey before any chance of a late break in the clouds.
A cooler pattern emerges Sunday, featuring occasional patchy rain and some cloudy spells. Temperatures hover about 6°C, dipping near 3°C overnight under partly clear skies. Breezes remain gentle overall, and glimpses of sunshine could peak through around midday, although faint drizzle may still linger. Conditions are expected to remain on the chilly side, ending the weekend on a fresher note.
