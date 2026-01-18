Today, Sunday, January 18 in Okehampton sees rain through the morning with occasional drizzle later. Overcast conditions persist and temperatures near 7°C. Showers could pop up by afternoon, easing toward evening. Winds might pick up but nothing severe. Expect a damp feel under cloudy skies throughout the day.
Tomorrow looks cloudy with patchy rain at times and drizzle possible in the early hours. Temperatures about 9°C may feel milder, although light mist could develop by evening. Rain should subside in the afternoon, leaving calmer conditions. Occasional cloud breaks might appear, but skies generally remain grey.
The next day is Tuesday, bringing mostly cloudy conditions throughout. Temperatures near 8°C and minimal rain are likely, though patchy drizzle might appear in the afternoon. Occasional overcast spells dominate, but a few brighter intervals could develop briefly. Winds stay moderate, creating a cool but not uncomfortable atmosphere.
Midweek arrives on Wednesday with chilly conditions. Temperatures still about 4°C might dip near 1°C after dark. Rain is not expected, so conditions stay dry. Mist could linger in the morning, giving a grey start. As day progresses, overcast patches remain, but no significant changes in wind or moisture are anticipated.
Later in the week, Thursday feels colder with temperatures about 2°C and light freezing rain overnight. Sunshine may appear, but brisk winds keep conditions frosty. Partly cloudy skies dominate, though clear spells emerge in the afternoon. No major rainfall is forecast, yet the chill intensifies once evening arrives. Colder nights remain heading into Friday and beyond.
This article was automatically generated
