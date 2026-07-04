Overcast skies dominate the weather in Okehampton and the surrounding area today, with a gentle breeze blowing from the south-south-west. The temperature will reach a high of around 22°C, although it will feel more like 17°C due to the cloud cover. With only a little chance of rain, it's a good day to get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air.
As the day progresses, the overcast conditions will persist, with the cloud cover remaining thick throughout the afternoon. The wind will remain light, making it a comfortable day for those out and about. Although the temperature will be pleasant, it's worth considering an extra layer for the evening, as the temperature will dip to a low of around 17°C overnight.
The UV index will be low today, so there's no need for excessive sun protection. However, it's always a good idea to wear a hat and some sunscreen when spending time outdoors. With the calm conditions and gentle breeze, it's a great day to take a walk or go for a bike ride in the beautiful Devon countryside.
As the night draws in, the overcast skies will continue, with the temperature remaining steady. It's a good idea to check the forecast again tomorrow for any updates, as the weather can change quickly in this part of the country. For now, though, it's a peaceful and calm evening ahead for Okehampton and the surrounding area.