Cloud hangs over Okehampton and the surrounding moors today, with temperatures reaching a high of around 24°C. It will feel more like 22°C due to the overcast conditions, making it a comfortable day to be outdoors. A gentle breeze will be blowing, and with only a little chance of rain, it's a great day to get out and enjoy the local scenery.
As the day progresses, the overcast skies will persist, but the temperature will remain steady, making it a pleasant afternoon. With the low precipitation probability, it's unlikely you'll need an umbrella, but it's always a good idea to pack a light layer for later in the day.
As the evening approaches, the temperature will dip to around 18°C, and the cloud cover will continue to dominate the sky. It will be a calm and peaceful night, with minimal chance of rain, making it an ideal time to take a stroll or enjoy the local nightlife.
Overall, it's shaping up to be a lovely summer day in Okehampton, with plenty of opportunities to get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air. Don't forget to wear sun protection, even under the cloud cover, and take advantage of the pleasant temperatures.