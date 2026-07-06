A warm and partly cloudy sky hangs over Okehampton and the surrounding Dartmoor area on this Monday, with temperatures reaching a high of around 27°C. The gentle breeze from the west will make it feel comfortable, with a temperature that feels like near 24°C, perfect for outdoor activities.
As the day builds to its afternoon high, the partly cloudy conditions will continue, with minimal rain expected. The breeze will remain gentle, making it an ideal day to enjoy the scenery around Okehampton without needing to worry about getting wet or feeling too hot.
Into the evening, the temperature will ease, dipping to a low of around 14°C, but the partly cloudy sky will persist. It's a great opportunity to take a stroll around the town or explore the nearby countryside, with the gentle breeze keeping things comfortable.
As night falls, the temperature will continue to dip, but the UV outlook will be low, so there's no need to worry about sun protection. Overall, it's shaping up to be a lovely Monday in Okehampton, with plenty of opportunities to get out and enjoy the fresh air.