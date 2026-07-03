Sunny skies dominate the day across Okehampton and the surrounding countryside, with a gentle breeze blowing from the west. Temperatures will reach a high of around 23°C, feeling more like 20°C due to the breeze, making for a pleasant day to be outdoors.
As the day progresses, showers become likely at times, so it's a good idea to pack a light jacket or umbrella if you're planning on being outside for an extended period. The wind will remain light, making it a comfortable day for outdoor activities.
Into the evening, the showers will begin to clear, leaving a partly cloudy sky and a low of around 14°C. It's a good idea to grab a layer for the evening, as it will feel cooler than the daytime high.
Overall, it's a great day to get out and enjoy the sunshine in Okehampton, just be sure to pack for the chance of showers. (Weather data provided by the Met Office)