It's a warm start to the week across Okehampton and the nearby villages, with a sunny day expected to bring a high of around 27°C. The gentle breeze from the west will make it feel comfortable, with temperatures feeling like around 23°C due to the wind.
As the day builds to the afternoon high, the sun will continue to shine, making it a great day to get outdoors and enjoy the weather. With little chance of rain, it's an ideal opportunity to take a walk or go for a bike ride in the surrounding countryside.
As the evening approaches, the temperature will begin to ease, dipping to a low of around 14°C overnight. The skies will remain clear, with a gentle breeze continuing to blow, making it a pleasant evening to be outdoors.
Overall, Tuesday is shaping up to be a great day in Okehampton, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Don't forget to wear sun protection when you're outdoors, as the UV index is expected to be high. (Weather data provided by the Met Office)