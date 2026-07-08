It's a warm start to the day across Okehampton and the surrounding countryside, with clear skies and plenty of sunshine. As the morning progresses, the temperature will rise to a high of around 30°C, making it a perfect day to get outdoors and enjoy the summer weather.
With a gentle breeze blowing, it will feel comfortable in the sunshine, with the temperature feeling like around 28°C. There's little chance of rain, so it's a great opportunity to get out and about without needing to worry about umbrellas or raincoats.
As the day eases into the evening, the temperature will begin to dip, but it will still be a pleasant evening with clear skies and a gentle breeze. Overnight, the temperature will drop to a low of around 14°C, so it's worth considering a light jacket if you're planning on being out late.
Overall, Wednesday is shaping up to be a fantastic day in Okehampton, with plenty of sunshine and warm weather. Don't forget to pack your sun protection, including sunscreen and a hat, to make the most of the sunny conditions. (Weather data provided by the Met Office)