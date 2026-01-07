Today, Wednesday, January 7, in Okehampton brings patchy rain early on, followed by overcast skies later. Fog could settle during the evening, and temperatures should stay near 5°C. Light showers remain possible throughout the day, so expect a damp atmosphere with occasional breaks in the cloud.
Tomorrow sees heavier downpours through midday and a chance of snow by evening. Wind speeds pick up, and temperatures climb to about 10°C. Some sleet could appear overnight, making conditions feel wintry. Rain remains likely for most of the day, keeping things fairly soggy.
Expect moderate rain on Friday, with temperatures reaching about 4°C. Occasional sleet might drift in, and breezy spells could make it feel cooler. Showers persist throughout the afternoon and evening, creating a damp environment. Overnight conditions stay chilly, so any break in the clouds remains brief.
This weekend, Saturday, looks set for patchy rain and a high about 6°C. The morning may start chilly, but showers could appear by midday. Fog patches are less likely, and short sunny spells may pop up in the afternoon. Overnight, skies could clear, allowing temperatures to fall quickly.
Another chilly morning arrives on Sunday, bringing overcast skies and moderate rain. Temperatures hover near 4°C, with occasional sleet possible. Afternoon conditions remain wet, so expect heavier showers rolling through. Nightfall may keep the damp trend going at times, though brief lulls appear between passing bands of rain. Gusty winds might develop towards evening. Overnight temperatures could dip, maintaining a cool atmosphere into the next day.
