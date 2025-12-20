Today is Saturday, December 20, delivering patchy rain and occasional light showers. Residents across Okehampton can anticipate wind speeds near 19 mph, keeping conditions breezy. Temperatures about 8°C later on and near 4°C overnight, with brief clearer spells likely before rain returns toward evening.
Tomorrow continues damp weather forecasts, with patchy rain dominating much of the day. Expect temperatures near 8°C in the afternoon and about 4°C by evening. Light drizzle may persist, creating a misty feel, though occasional breaks in clouds could appear before nightfall.
Higher temperatures arrive Monday, hovering near 9°C at midday and about 5°C overnight. Patchy rain once again features in the forecast, but there may be foggy spells early on. Conditions stay mild compared to earlier days, though scattered showers could keep things grey throughout the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy skies appear Tuesday, with only minimal drizzle expected. Temperatures near 8°C might feel noticeably more mild during daylight, dipping to about 5°C after sunset. Mist could linger in some areas, and a hint of patchy rain remains possible, though overall rainfall appears lighter than previous days.
Drier weather prevails Wednesday, with overcast skies dominating. Temperatures should hover near 6°C in the afternoon and about 1°C overnight, adding a chill to the air. Overcast coverage may persist, but occasional partial clearing could occur. Wind speeds pick up, giving a brisk edge to the cooler evening hours. Fog might form after sunset, but rainfall remains scarce. Conditions should stay fairly calm, making it feel cooler overall. Clouds linger.
This article was automatically generated
