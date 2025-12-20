Drier weather prevails Wednesday, with overcast skies dominating. Temperatures should hover near 6°C in the afternoon and about 1°C overnight, adding a chill to the air. Overcast coverage may persist, but occasional partial clearing could occur. Wind speeds pick up, giving a brisk edge to the cooler evening hours. Fog might form after sunset, but rainfall remains scarce. Conditions should stay fairly calm, making it feel cooler overall. Clouds linger.