Today, Sunday, December 21, the weather forecast hints at early cloud and patches of fine skies later. Drizzle may appear in the afternoon, with brief breaks in the clouds from time to time, and somewhat damp. Temperatures near 8°C keep things moderately cool, while gentle breezes maintain a fresh feel.
Tomorrow ushers in patchy rain and occasional fog, creating grey skies through midday. Light showers remain possible, though intervals of calmer weather might emerge. Temperatures about 10°C rise slightly higher than the day before, offering mild conditions. Winds may pick up, but intense gusts seem unlikely. Expect notably clearing skies.
Misty conditions settle in, with clouds lingering and no rain expected. Sunlight might break through in short bursts, brightening midday hours. Temperatures near 8°C hover in the cool range, while breezes gain moderate strength. Skies look partly cloudy by late afternoon, keeping the day mixed overall. Confidence remains high for dryness.
Overcast skies linger on, limiting sunshine for much of the day. Expect cooler air as temperatures near 5°C, accompanied by a gentle wind. Clouds remain thick, though occasional breaks could appear late afternoon. Conditions feel chilly, yet dryness prevails without hints of rain. This period stays relatively uneventful overall.
Sunny periods return, bringing brighter weather and crisp air. Temperatures near 3°C keep the day brisk, and wind speeds may heighten slightly. Skies vary between clear and partly cloudy, ensuring some pleasant winter light. No sign of rain, so conditions look stable. Okehampton witnesses a similar pattern, remaining dry throughout.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.