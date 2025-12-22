Today, Monday, December 22, brings patchy rain to Okehampton, with grey skies lingering. Temperatures sit about 9°C and dip to near 6°C, accompanied by a brisk breeze. Local weather conditions suggest wet spells persist until late evening, so expect a damp atmosphere throughout this weather update. Expect occasional gusty winds.
Tomorrow stays cloudy, with drizzle drifting in now and then. Temperatures hover about 8°C while lows rest near 5°C. Brief brighter moments could break through, but the overall local forecast suggests a subdued day under grey skies. Mild breezes keep the air damp, reinforcing a cool vibe. Cloudbursts remain unlikely.
Wednesday brings a drop in temperature, with daytime figures hitting about 5°C and overnight lows touching near 0°C. Sunny spells appear frequently, creating clearer skies midday. Rainfall looks unlikely, offering a drier stretch for local conditions. Light winds complement the crisp air, enhancing that wintry feel. Fog patches may form.
Thursday remains chilly, with temperatures about 3°C by midday and dropping close to 0°C at night. Occasional cloud cover may slightly block out sunshine, yet there is a hint of brief light snow during late hours. The chill intensifies after sundown, occasionally reinforcing those frosty vibes heading into this weekend.
Friday looks cold, peaking near 3°C and bottoming out around -2°C overnight. Misty conditions linger, restricting any major sunshine. No significant rainfall is likely, but a persistent overcast could dominate the skyline. This final day of the week delivers a continuing winter feel, ensuring the weather stays brisk and crisp.
