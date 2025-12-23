Today, Tuesday, December 23, in Okehampton starts with patchy rain and occasional fog. Conditions turn mostly cloudy by midday, though a few brighter spells could break through. Temperatures near 9°C and lows about 4°C keep the air distinctly cool. Rain chances gradually ease, leaving the evening overcast but calmer.
Tomorrow remains partly cloudy, with minimal rain on the horizon. Temperatures climb to about 4°C, with nighttime levels near 1°C under clear intervals. Sunny moments late morning and early afternoon enhance the overall weather forecast, while winds stay fairly light, ensuring a calm midpoint to the week.
Thursday looks mostly sunny but cold, with highs about 3°C and lows near -1°C. Crisp air dominates, and any lingering cloud cover is set to clear quickly. Rain stays off the radar, highlighting bright daytime conditions for local weather watchers. Evening sees a frosty feel under starry skies.
Friday continues the trend of dry weather, offering a mix of sunshine and occasional clouds. Temperatures hover about 4°C, sinking near -2°C overnight. Once again, rain remains unlikely, providing a consistent pattern further into the week. A gentle breeze might drift through, yet conditions stay stable overall.
This weekend brings partly cloudy skies on Saturday, with highs about 5°C and overnight lows near 1°C. Sunny intervals are interspersed with minor clouds, keeping the outlook calm. No rain is expected, making for a moderate wrap to the week without abrupt weather changes. Light winds persist, ensuring consistent daytime weather.
This article was automatically generated
