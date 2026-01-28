Today (Wednesday, January 28) in Okehampton sees a mix of patchy rain and occasional cloudy spells. Early readings hover about 2°C, climbing to near 9°C by late afternoon. Some light showers might pop up, but breaks in the clouds could brighten the outlook. Overall, fairly mild conditions may linger into the evening.
Tomorrow keeps the damp trend going, with moderate rain on and off throughout the day. Temperatures start near 3°C and peak about 8°C, ensuring another cool, wet stretch. Despite bursts of drizzle, there may be brief moments without rain, offering slight relief. Evening conditions remain consistently drizzly. Expect more showers.
The day after tomorrow continues showery conditions from dawn until late evening. Readings hover about 3°C at sunrise and climb near 8°C. Wet weather remains likely, with occasional lighter spells breaking heavier bursts. Skies stay mostly grey, though a few brighter intervals could surprise. Nightfall sees drizzle persisting quite consistently.
This weekend starts milder, with early readings about 2°C rising to near 9°C. Patchy rain reappears in the afternoon, but intermittent dryness might reduce the damp spells. Evening hours could bring misty conditions as readings dip again. Cloud cover stays abundant while moderate breezes continue. Expect occasional light, passing showers.
The next day sees a similar pattern, hovering about 5°C at first and reaching near 9°C. Early sunshine might appear, though light patchy rain remains possible. Overcast periods become likely later on, but conditions stay moderately mild. Rain could return by evening, bringing another damp finish. Skies remain changeable overall.
This article was automatically generated
