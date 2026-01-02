Today, Friday, January 2 sees patches of rain mixing with flurries of snow in Okehampton. Temperatures near 4°C are expected, dropping to about -1°C by late evening. Mild breezes accompany these changing conditions, making for a chilly start to the forecast period. Afternoon hours may still bring a hint of brightness amid passing clouds.
Tomorrow brings heavier snow showers, occasionally turning into bursts of sunshine. Temperatures hover near 2°C with lows hitting about -3°C. Early periods could feel unsettled, but brief openings in the sky might appear before dusk. Light winds persist, keeping the weather brisk throughout the day.
This Sunday continues the frosty vibe with moderate or heavy snow showers returning in waves. Temperatures about 2°C during the afternoon drop to near -3°C overnight. Any midday lull remains short, as further flakes could sweep through by evening. Conditions stay wintry, ensuring the weekend feels firmly locked in winter.
This Monday carries on the cold trend with moderate snow, gradually tapering toward clearer skies. Daytime highs reach about 1°C, while lows hover near -5°C, reinforcing a sharp chill. Some afternoon brightness may peek through, yet snow patches might still linger. Quiet winds keep the area calm but frosty.
This Tuesday remains overcast, with the chance of light rain creeping in later on. Temperatures near 2°C remain steady, with evening figures dipping to about -5°C. A few isolated snow showers are possible, though extended dry spells could take over. These conditions cap off the forecast with a continued touch of winter.
This article was automatically generated
