Today, Thursday, January 1, will feature patchy rain and occasional clouds. Early morning might feel chilly, with temperatures about 0°C, rising to near 6°C later. Skies could clear by night, offering brief glimpses of stars. Okehampton is to experience a few light showers as the day unfolds. A gentle breeze might accompany those showers, though it should not feel too strong.
Tomorrow is shaping up for unsettled weather, with rain arriving before midday. Afternoon snow could flirt with some areas, and temperatures near 4°C might dip to about -2°C overnight. Skies might brighten briefly, though cloud cover and scattered showers remain likely throughout the day. A breeze may develop.
This weekend brings colder conditions, including the likelihood of snow in some spots and temperatures about 2°C by day, dropping to near -3°C. Expect occasional breaks of sunshine, but flurries could linger. The weather might calm by evening, offering clearer skies for a short while.
Sunday should start bright, with temperatures about 3°C peaking midday and lows near -4°C overnight. Some light rain may sneak in during late afternoon, but much of the day stays dry. A mixture of sun and patchy cloud will likely persist until dusk, keeping conditions relatively stable.
Monday continues the chilly trend, with temperatures near 3°C and the possibility of rain or brief snow showers. Morning hours might remain cloudy, gradually turning clearer toward late afternoon. Cooler air settles in after sundown, pushing lows to about -3°C and maintaining a crisp, wintry atmosphere into the night.
This article was automatically generated
