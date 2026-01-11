Today, Sunday, January 11, sees patchy rain drifting through the day in Okehampton. Clouds linger, though occasional brighter moments may occur. Temperatures rest near 11°C at midday, dropping about 4°C overnight. Drizzle is possible later, while breezes remain noticeable but not too strong. Rain remains probable throughout.
Tomorrow brings grey skies with rain at times. Afternoon looks a bit milder with top temperatures about 10°C, dipping near 6°C overnight. Occasional drizzle is possible, but drier intervals should pass through the day. Light bursts of rainfall could appear. Calm periods might intersperse with breezes and intermittent damp spells.
Tuesday may turn wetter with moderate rain expected on occasion. Daytime highs hover near 10°C, while the evening chills to about 4°C. Cloudy skies stick around, and showers could be more frequent. Breezes might pick up slightly in the afternoon, potentially bringing a cooler feel later in the day.
Wednesday appears unsettled yet again, with moderate rain moving through various hours. Temperatures top near 7°C during the afternoon, gradually falling to about 1°C overnight. Mostly cloudy skies dominate, and occasional drizzle may shift into heavier downpours later. Winds pick up at times, creating a brisk finish to the day. Showers persist.
Thursday continues the showery trend, though brief clear spells could break the cloud cover. Afternoon warmth reaches near 7°C, dropping about 2°C after dark. Rain remains likely, but lighter intervals are on the cards. Some gusts may stir up in the late evening, closing out another damp day. Extra drips still possible.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.