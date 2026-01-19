Today, Monday, January 19, the local weather forecast in Okehampton features patchy rain and occasional mist. Temperatures near 9°C will feel relatively mild for this time of year, though stray drizzle could continue during the afternoon. Conditions might stay a bit overcast, but no heavy downpours are expected, keeping outdoor plans fairly manageable.
Tomorrow continues the daily forecast with mostly cloudy conditions and temperatures about 8°C. Light rain is unlikely, but a few showers may pass quickly, leaving skies overcast by late afternoon. Winds stay gentle, so the day should feel cool yet comfortable for anyone stepping outside.
Wednesday’s outlook suggests a noticeable drop, with temperatures near 5°C under thick clouds. Local weather watchers might see a fleeting glimpse of brightness around midday, but cooler air persists. Moisture in the air could create grey hues here and there, though significant rain remains off the radar.
Thursday brings a brisk feel, with the daily forecast showing temperatures hovering close to 2°C and occasional sun. Winter weather enthusiasts can enjoy crisp daytime conditions, while evenings turn frosty under clear or partly cloudy skies. Although the breeze may pick up slightly, no major changes are anticipated.
Friday remains chilly at about 3°C, with bright spells making an appearance. The local forecast suggests continued calm, keeping heavy rain away. This weekend will likely maintain cold air across the region, presenting a crisp atmosphere for the final days ahead. Days stay mostly clear, leaving any heavier showers absent for now. Misty mornings may appear briefly.
