Today is Friday, January 9, featuring moderate rain throughout much of the day. Temperatures near 2°C early on will rise to about 5°C in the afternoon. Drizzle is expected at times, making it a wet start. In Okehampton, occasional light sleet may appear before settling into steadier and breezy rain.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain, but brighter moments could sneak in later. Temperatures about 0°C early on will climb near 5°C by midday. Light freezing rain might briefly persist, although sunny spells may emerge later. Overall, a mix of damp conditions and occasional clearer skies should dominate. Winds stay mostly gentle.
This weekend stays mild with patchy rain likely. Morning temperatures near 2°C should grow to about 11°C by midday. Occasional drizzle may linger, but some breaks might reveal brief sunshine. Later in the afternoon, light drizzle could shift to steadier rain, ensuring the day remains mostly wet. Expect damp conditions.
Monday sees a continuation of showery weather with periods of light drizzle. Early morning readings near 7°C should rise to about 10°C mid-afternoon. Patchy rain remains possible, punctuated by occasional cloud breaks. Mist or low cloud might develop later, keeping the atmosphere slightly grey. Temperatures remain on the cooler side.
Tuesday is set for moderate rain, lingering from morning into evening. Overnight lows near 3°C will climb to about 8°C later in the day. Fog and drizzle may often appear at times, but heavier rain could return, maintaining a damp pattern. Cloudy skies and steady showers mark the week’s close.
