Today (Saturday, January 24) in Okehampton sees moderate rain through morning and afternoon, with occasional drizzle likely. Temperatures near 8°C and lows around 6°C keep conditions cool, accompanied by gusty winds. Heavier bursts may appear, so expect damp weather well into the night, making it a thoroughly soggy day, with persistent showers throughout.
Tomorrow remains unsettled, continuing this weekend with moderate rain on Sunday. Early mist could linger, followed by spells of drizzle later in the day. Temperatures about 6°C keep skies chilly, with patches of fog adding to the gloom and remaining stubborn. Brief breaks might occur, yet dampness persists well into the evening hours.
Continuing Monday is a pattern of rainy intervals and occasional breaks. Light drizzle may appear into the afternoon, while temperatures hover near 8°C. Some drier moments could emerge, yet the air remains damp throughout. Occasional gusts may pick up, but any clear skies are likely short-lived, ensuring a rather cloudy day overall.
Likely on Tuesday are further showers, with light sleet possible if conditions cool enough. Temperatures hover about 6°C, dipping near 3°C overnight, maintaining a chilly feel. Overcast skies offer limited brightness, and additional bursts of rain may arrive into the evening. Winds might increase slightly, reinforcing a damp and grey atmosphere.
Set for Wednesday is a colder turn, bringing heavy snow overnight before shifting to steady sleet. Daytime readings near 1°C feel brisk, accompanied by fog and lingering drizzle. Occasional flakes may appear if temperatures drop further, though sleet remains the concern.
This article was automatically generated
