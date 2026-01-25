Today, Sunday, January 25, brings moderate rain and a persistent grey sky. Temperatures near 6°C keep the air cool, while occasional drizzle is expected through the afternoon. This location, Okehampton, might see pockets of fog but no sign of snow. Winds could remain moderate throughout, adding a distinct chill.
Tomorrow sees more moderate rain with a high near 7°C. There may be thicker clouds around midday, and patchy showers later. The weather forecast indicates damp conditions persisting into the evening, keeping roads wet and skies overcast, adding gloomier tones.
Expect patchy rain on Tuesday, with a maximum near 6°C. Gusty winds are possible, and nightfall could bring cooler conditions about 1°C. Occasional breaks in the clouds may occur, but heavier bursts of rain could return very quickly without warning.
Look out for moderate rain on Wednesday, with temperatures climbing to about 7°C. Showers might intensify in the afternoon, and breezy weather is likely to persist into late evening. Brief lulls in rainfall could give a break from damp conditions.
Expect more wet conditions on Thursday, with a peak near 8°C. Heavier bursts of rain are probable as the day continues, and strong winds could make it feel colder. Occasional dryness might appear, yet persistent grey skies should mostly dominate.
This weekend continues the unsettled weather forecast, with drizzle and potential windy spells. Conditions remain unstable, and occasional rain could appear at any time. Temperatures about 5°C to 7°C should persist, but any sunshine seems brief. Clouds and gusts remain likely.
This article was automatically generated
