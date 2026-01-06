In Okehampton, today (Tuesday, January 6) starts quite chilly with temperatures about -1°C early on. Overcast skies are likely, with a chance of patchy rain in the late afternoon. Light drizzle may appear by evening, so expect damp weather. Highs reach near 5°C, keeping conditions rather cool and damp throughout.
Tomorrow (Wednesday) continues the showery trend, starting near 2°C and climbing to about 5°C. Cloud cover still looks persistent, though brief sunny spells could break through around midday. Light rain remains possible, so there may be occasional damp moments. Winds should pick up slightly, but it stays generally mild overall.
For Thursday, heavier rain could arrive, pushing temperatures near 10°C later in the day. Mornings remain close to 2°C, with wet conditions likely from midday onward. Expect some breezy spells, as gusts might strengthen. Showers may turn persistent into the evening, keeping the weather forecast rather soggy and somewhat unsettled.
Friday brings cooler weather, with temperatures near 4°C and occasional sleet or light rain. Early hours might feel quite chilly, dropping to about 3°C before sunrise. Cloudy skies prevail, and showers could linger through midday, making conditions feel wintry. Winds remain brisk, ensuring any lingering wet spells feel rather cold.
This weekend sees morning temperatures near 2°C and highs about 5°C. Intervals of dry spells could appear, but patchy rain remains likely by late afternoon. Cloud cover may fluctuate, allowing occasional brighter moments. Winds may ease slightly, though conditions stay fairly cool overall, suggesting more unsettled parts could persist overnight.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.