Today is Friday, December 19 with some patchy rain in Okehampton. Temperatures near 8°C during daylight and about 4°C later. Sunny spells could appear briefly, but light drizzle remains possible. Wind stays moderate, creating a mild breeze that might feel cooler outside. Local forecasts hint at only brief periods of dryness.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain linger throughout the day. Temperatures about 8°C by midday, dropping near 5°C overnight. Occasional drizzle and heavier downpours may occur, keeping conditions damp. Wind increases, so short breaks in the rain are limited. Weather conditions remain unsettled, so expect possible bursts of heavier rain throughout midday.
The day after tomorrow brings patchy rain again, with occasional mist. Temperatures near 8°C in the afternoon, slipping to about 2°C after dark. Light drizzle could develop, though sunshine might poke through at times. Breezes stay gentle, keeping conditions relatively mild. Early morning mist may linger, creating a slightly cooler feel.
The following day promises occasional rain. Temperatures about 7°C around midday and near 1°C later. Bright spells may show up, but cloud cover and drizzle remain possible. Winds ease off, bringing calmer weather overall, though a few showers cannot be ruled out. Rainfall looks fairly light on Monday under this forecast.
The next day looks partly cloudy with minimal rain. Temperatures reach about 5°C by afternoon and dip near 1°C overnight. Fog or mist could develop, but overall conditions stay mostly dry. Some cloud patches might linger, allowing limited moments of sunshine. Breezes keep conditions from feeling colder.
