Today, Sunday, January 4, arrives with moderate or heavy snow showers, forming a wintry spectacle in Okehampton. Early morning sees conditions below freezing, so expect a frosty start. Afternoon readings settle near 3°C, but intermittent flurries are still possible. Light winds keep the atmosphere brisk, and evening temperatures hover about -2°C.
Tomorrow appears cold with patchy moderate snow persisting. Morning begins about -4°C before slightly warming to near 1°C later in the day. Light snow showers may mix with occasional cloudy spells, keeping things grey and chilly. Short bursts of snow could linger in some areas. Evening dips back below freezing, maintaining a frosty outlook through the night.
The next day, Tuesday, brings a much sunnier outlook. After a brisk start near -3°C, afternoon sunshine lifts temperatures about 3°C. Skies remain largely clear, offering a crisp and bright feel throughout the day. A gentle breeze is likely, though the air stays on the colder side by nightfall.
The following day, Wednesday, brings more unsettled weather with patchy rain and occasional mist. Morning starts near 0°C, gradually climbing to about 6°C by early afternoon. Drizzle could linger, creating damp conditions that persist into the evening. Overall, a milder but wetter mood dominates.
The next day, Thursday, delivers moderate rain through much of the period. Morning sits about 6°C, rising to near 9°C in the afternoon. Intermittent downpours may become heavier at times, accompanied by a noticeable breeze. Later hours remain rainy and milder, rounding out a wet end to the week.
This article was automatically generated
