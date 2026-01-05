Today, Monday, January 5 in Okehampton sees early snow with conditions easing later. Temperatures near 2°C keep the air chilly, and moderate or heavy snow showers could appear again overnight. Sunny spells might brighten the afternoon, but the ground may stay wet from patches of snowfall. Frosty conditions may linger at daybreak.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain with the possibility of drizzle during the evening. Temperatures about 5°C offer slightly milder air, yet rainy spells could linger through the night. Overcast skies might dominate, and breezy conditions can make it feel cooler than expected. Some lighter periods may appear between showers.
Wednesday is forecast to stay cloudy and cool, with temperatures near 5°C. Patchy rain may drift across the region, and mist could form by mid-afternoon. Foggy spells are possible later, though occasional sunshine might peek through at times, bringing brief brighter conditions before dusk arrives. Light breezes can continue overnight.
Thursday brings moderate rain and drizzle throughout much of the day, with temperatures about 10°C. Showers may turn heavier in the afternoon, soaking roads and paths. Occasional breaks in the rain could appear, yet strong winds might persist into the evening, ensuring damp and blustery conditions form the dominant pattern.
Friday continues with moderate rainfall and a chill in the air. Temperatures near 5°C keep things on the brisk side, and sleet showers are possible early on. Lighter rains might follow, but skies remain unsettled. Brisk gusts could sweep across outdoor spaces, maintaining a cool, wet close to the week.
This article was automatically generated
