Tuesday continues the damp trend, delivering moderate rain that lingers well into the night. Occasional drizzle might drift over the region, keeping skies mostly cloudy. Temperatures settle near 5°C, offering limited warmth under persistently grey conditions. A glimpse of dryness may appear late, but showers are likely to remain dominant. The remainder of the week seems unsettled, with a chance of passing showers and cooler spells continuing. No major shift in conditions is expected, keeping the forecast wet and chilly. Thunder is unlikely, though mild gusts may arise occasionally.