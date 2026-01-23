Today, Friday, January 23, brings moderate rain with occasional drizzle through much of the morning. Skies stay grey, with temperatures about 7°C and breezy winds likely. Okehampton anticipates soaking conditions to persist into the evening, making the weather forecast quite wet.
Tomorrow continues the wet spell, as moderate rain pours steadily and clouds linger overhead. Downpours might intensify at times, leading to thick drizzle and low visibility. Temperatures hover near 6°C, so expect a consistently damp day.
This weekend sees patchy rain, particularly on Sunday, with light drizzle breaking up periods of cloud cover. Intervals of mist could develop in the morning, keeping conditions somewhat gloomy. Temperatures tread near 5°C, delivering a chilly feeling that lasts throughout the day.
Monday brings fresh bouts of heavier downpours, occasionally mixing with drizzle for a soggy afternoon. Overcast skies dominate, though a brief break in the rain may occur momentarily. Temperatures hover about 8°C, accompanied by gentle breezes that could pick up by evening.
Tuesday continues the damp trend, delivering moderate rain that lingers well into the night. Occasional drizzle might drift over the region, keeping skies mostly cloudy. Temperatures settle near 5°C, offering limited warmth under persistently grey conditions. A glimpse of dryness may appear late, but showers are likely to remain dominant. The remainder of the week seems unsettled, with a chance of passing showers and cooler spells continuing. No major shift in conditions is expected, keeping the forecast wet and chilly. Thunder is unlikely, though mild gusts may arise occasionally.
This article was automatically generated
